From a slew of canceled shows to losing his BoohooMan brand deal, DaBaby‘s now infamous Rolling Loud performance cost him quite a bit, he revealed in a recent interview.
DaBaby stopped by Hot97’s Ebro In The Morning show to chat about the controversial performance, revealing that he has allegedly lost $100 million because of his homophobic remarks.
“I ain’t into all of the conspiracy theories, this and that,” he said. “Until you see it really cost a n****s a $100 million within a year’s span.”
Not too long ago, the Charlotte rapper claimed that he had been “blackballed” after his latest album, Baby On Baby 2, under-performed on the charts.
During the broadcast, the rapper also spoke about the increasing tension between him and Megan Thee Stallion after having Tory Lanez — who has been in an ongoing legal battle with Megan after allegedly shooting her in the foot in 2020 — join him on stage during his performance.
When asked why he thought it would be a good idea to bring Lanez on stage, the “Bop” rapper told Darden despite popular belief, he had no malicious intent.
“I don’t look at it like good or bad. I ain’t that invested into the business,” he said. “I got a song with him that’s doing good.”
The rapper went even further, doubling down on his assertion that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion in his song “Boogeyman” and admits he has no ill feelings about the lyric.
“It’s a song that’s out right now – n****s can take it how they wanna take it. I ain’t tripping, it’s a song that’s out. You wish I’d have left it off? Ain’t nothing to feel weird about. It ain’t happen to you,” he said.
