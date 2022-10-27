From a slew of canceled shows to losing his BoohooMan brand deal, DaBaby‘s now infamous Rolling Loud performance cost him quite a bit, he revealed in a recent interview.

DaBaby stopped by Hot97’s Ebro In The Morning show to chat about the controversial performance, revealing that he has allegedly lost $100 million because of his homophobic remarks.

“I ain’t into all of the conspiracy theories, this and that,” he said. “Until you see it really cost a n****s a $100 million within a year’s span.”

Not too long ago, the Charlotte rapper claimed that he had been “blackballed” after his latest album, Baby On Baby 2, under-performed on the charts.

During the broadcast, the rapper also spoke about the increasing tension between him and Megan Thee Stallion after having Tory Lanez — who has been in an ongoing legal battle with Megan after allegedly shooting her in the foot in 2020 — join him on stage during his performance.

When asked why he thought it would be a good idea to bring Lanez on stage, the “Bop” rapper told Darden despite popular belief, he had no malicious intent.

“I don’t look at it like good or bad. I ain’t that invested into the business,” he said. “I got a song with him that’s doing good.”