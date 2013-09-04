Did Daft Punk Rip Off Zack Kim's 'Robot Dance' For The Smash Hit 'Get Lucky'?

The family of Marvin Gaye is still pursuing its legal options against Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and Clifford Harris, Jr. (AKA T.I.) after Gaye’s son reportedly declined a six-figure offer from Thicke to end the family’s accusations that he completely ripped off Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up” in creating the mega-hit “Blurred Lines.” And you’d think that would be all of the creative theft that we could handle for one summer, but then one Redditor did a little digging and discovered another song on YouTube that sounds awfully familiar.
The video in question was posted to YouTube in 2011 and features a young man named Zack Kim playing his original song, “Robot Dance.” It definitely sounds a lot like the Daft Punk hit “Get Lucky,” but as a lot of people on both Reddit and YouTube have already argued, there are only so many chords and sometimes songs are just going to sound alike.
Still, check Zack’s video out for yourself and then compare it with “Get Lucky.”
If you only listened to a small clip of “Robot Dance,” do yourself a favor and jump to the 4:17 mark when Zack unleashes a very impressive solo.
Theft or not (and I’m leaning toward not), I think it’s pretty interesting that the two artists/groups currently being accused of theft (one obviously far more seriously than the other) not only featured Pharrell as a guest on the two tracks in question, but they were also Stephen Colbert’s first and second choices for his Colbchella Song of the Summer. I don’t know what any of this means, but I’m going to spend all night with my crack team of researchers getting to the bottom of this.
as I posted in the comments of the “Robot Dance” video earlier today: do people think Nile Rodgers really has nothing better to do than troll around YouTube and look for chord progressions to hijack? they sound similar-ish, but nowhere near “the same.”
this happens pretty regularly, too. cue an earlier summer hit –
similar rhythm sections, but I would not say Mars stole it. pop melodies are simple and catchy; therefore, likely to be near-duplicated at some point in time or another.
Yes, digging for new samples in unexpected places is what sample based producers do.
Daft Punk samples a lot. Check out their whosampled page: [www.whosampled.com]
In this case it sounds more like they replayed it in their own way, which is what a lot of sampled based producers are doing to try and avoid lawsuits and/or pay less royalties to the original artists.
Not only do they share the same four chords, they have the same tempo as well. Whether stolen, overheard, or huge coincidence, that makes them practically identical.
Actually, Bruno Mars did rip off Breakbot on “Treasure”.
“To those who think that it’s just a coincidence, or that “we are both inspired by the same artists”, let me just tell you that Bruno asked my label if he could cover “Baby I’m yours” a few months ago and we said no. Then he recorded “Treasure”. To be perfectly honest, I’m not mad at all, if anything I am rather flattered that someone selling millions of mp3s is interested in my music.” – Breakbot
excuse me while I cover up my ignorance here. Matt you definitely have a point…but if they were willing to list the samples for “Contact,” why not for “Get Lucky” as well? They have no question sampled some obscure disco tracks in the past, but RAM was almost entirely original compositions. doesn’t mean they didn’t lift ‘Robot Dance,’ but that is a major disappointment if they did so without any acknowledgment whatsoever.
shame about Mars/Breakbot, but at least it’s getting Breakbot some more exposure to the pop world, I guess?
Nile Rogers deserves a royalty check everytime a pop-funk guitar lick is played.
Probably not Nile, but Daft…yes
I agree Jarret
Why must every Asian guitarist be so much than I will ever be. *sad*
Because you’re terrible and have given up trying to get better. You’ve conceded, therefore are perma-terrible.
This is why people shouldn’t post anything but covers on YouTube.
I wish someone would tell me why they’re up all night. That song has so many layers.
Ask Rhonda Shear.
I’m not entirely sure, and this isn’t even an educated guess, but I think – I THINK – they may be up all night to get lucky? I’ll have to head down to the lab and conduct more tests to know for sure…
While I don’t think either is a straight up undeniable case of plagiarism, this is definitely a much closer resemblance than Blurred Lines was to it’s supposed source. Blurred Lines had a similar “vibe” to it. This has a near identical tempo, tone, and progression. Even some of his leads are suspiciously close to the melodies used in Get Lucky. Generally when I see these “rip-off” comparisons it’s just a case of someone trying way too hard to find tiny similarities in a much larger picture. In this case, there’s a lot of similarity.
Get Lucky is just so goddamn overrated and this post proves it. I really believe DP should have brought in Quincy Jones(if that’s even possible) for RAM. Songs like Get Lucky are just missing something and end up sounding kinda mediocre. I’m a big fan of DP but this song is like the 5th best song on the album. It’s not even the best Pharrell song on there. [www.youtube.com] This is the best song on RAM.
Oh c’mon! DP obviously ripped this guy off. As for Nile Rodgers, the guitar work is the only thing that doesn’t seem entirely the same. Pay the man his money you Euro “musicians.”
Yes, obvious rip off. Altough many pop songs are formulaic, I could undoubtly say that this is ripped off. Burnsy leaning towards no??? Do you have ears?
This is Zack Kim’s official Channel link to the video: [www.youtube.com]
Looks like Daft Punk randomly accessed their memory of this song…
Seriously, I think Zack may have grounds to pursue a case. Helpful resources found here: [researchguides.library.wisc.edu]
T-O-T-A-L R-I-P-O-F-F. But they’re samplers, so what do you expect? Although the failure to acknowledge this rip is unconscionable.
Zack Kim seems like a douche. Daft Punk has real talent and does not need to rip off some low-rent wannabe.
@Harry Palmer. YOU are the ignorant douche. Of course Daft Punk was inspired by Zack’s music (sampling).
Currently getting down to their new video for my personal favorite from the new album “Lose Yourself to Dance”
I can safely say that Nile Rodgers is not a “sample based” Artist. That Guitar riff is signature Niles Rodger/Chic all the way. The concern I have is why these super famous groups like Daft Punk would grab some “nobody’s” music to make a hit?