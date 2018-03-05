On Friday, David Byrne will release his first solo album of new material in 14 years, which is a big deal from the former Talking Heads leader to say the least. Sure, he’s collaborated with the likes of St. Vincent, Brian Eno, and Fatboy Slim in the interim, but a record with just Bryne behind the wheel has been a long time coming.
Except that American Utopia is actually filled with collaborations. Eno is on it, along with 0neohtrix Point Never mastermind Daniel Lopatin and Sampha. Looking through the album credits, you’ll find a lot of people actually helped out Byrne on the record, but you won’t find many women among them. And this is a problem.
In an apology posted to social media, Byrne directly addressed criticism that his record lacks for female contributions. After thanking those that called it to his attention, he did not mince words, calling the omission “ridiculous” and saying it is something that he regrets. “This lack of representation is something that is problematic and wide spread in our industry,” Byrne said, while noting that his live show and how he’s worked in the past do not necessarily reflect the same optics as his album.
You can check out the full apology note below, which Byrne says serves as a corrective. American Utopia is out on Friday. You can read our interview with Byrne here.
Does this mean every album released moving forward will feature a minimum of one person the opposite sex? What about the trans artists? What a bunch of cisgender bullshit.
It’s HIS FREAKING ALBUM. Wow, Jesus Christ wtf is happening to culture. This is getting so god damn bad and ludicrous.
His last album was a collaboration with a woman.
Equal parts his and hers.
And it’s spectacular.
That album was good. No apology necessary here. He has pretty much always championed women as well as ethnic diversity. Instead of saying sorry, he should have said, “Hm. That is odd. What a fluke. Considering my past, this one seems like an odd duck. Check out my next album down the road. I’ll make it a project. Sounds fun.”. It’s fucked up that anyone would demand an apology from him for this. Especially considering who the fuck he is. It’s equally charming on his part and cringey/shame on some “fans” that he felt the need to respond to this.
“[Y]ou won’t find many women among them. And this is a problem.”
The author never goes on to state it is, in fact, a problem. It’s his record. He doesn’t own a record label that refuses to sign female artists. He made a record and got people he wanted to collaborate with. So, none were women? So what?
Byrne has been one of the most forward thinking musicians of the past few decades and you’re gonna put this on him? What a load of crap. The Talking Heads had a goddamn female bassist in 1975. How many musicians can you say that about that weren’t in a female led band?
welcome to 2018. now you get to tell the artist what colors to paint with. goddamned stupid.
Highly unlikely the people complaining knew that Tina Weymouth was the bass player for Talking Heads.
And this is what progressives will net you. Soon artistry will be destroyed
And Conservative artists bring us non stop country music. You’re right, we are doomed.
I hate society today, have to apologize for every fucking thing. How about you work with who you want to work with.
The all female bands of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Clay Aiken will now be able to find even more work than their laborious tour schedules allow for.
…I would like to apologize for the lack of female representation in my golf foursome from last Saturday morning.
I’m a super liberal dude and I’m very much on board with diversity, inclusion, #MeToo and all the other sea changes that have been going on, but this is ridiculous. Diversity and inclusion are important in the overall landscape of entertainment, but you can’t expect each individual album by each individual artist to include the full spectrum of diversity.
I’d like an apology from Uproxx for the lack of female representation in the writing of this article.