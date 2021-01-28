Music

Davido Trains Mayorkun To Be A Samurai In Their ‘The Best’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Afrobeats star Davido is a Nigerian samurai in the video for his new single “The Best,” from the 2020 album A Better Time. Shot in Lagos, the video channels the vibe of classic samurai and martial arts films as Davido trains his real-life protege Mayorkun to fight using time-honored techniques from movies like The Karate Kid. The concept also gives them both the opportunity to dress in ceremonial garb and display the similarities between Asian and African cultures while paying homage to the former.

Davido, who’s made inroads to the US in recent years thanks to collaborations with Disclosure and Khalid, Lil Baby, and Nicki Minaj, released his third studio album A Better Time in November, playing on the title of his second album, A Good Time, and employing an international cadre of collaborators ranging from New York’s Nas to South Africa’s Sho Madjozi. Hit-Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Young Thug also appear, among others, as Davido brought fans “a reason to smile and just be happy” during the current unrest affecting not only his native Nigeria but also the whole world. Despite his aim of making escapist party music, his song “Fem” become an unofficial protest anthem after being adopted by the #ENDSARS movement against police brutality.

Watch Davido’s “The Best” video above.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×