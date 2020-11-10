Nigerian superstar Davido is just a few days away from releasing his anticipated new album A Better Time. His 2019 effort, A Good Time, boasted appearances from cutting-edge artists like Summer Walker, Gunna, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Now he offers a taste of what he has in store for his impending LP, tapping Lil Baby for an extravagant video alongside their thumping collaboration “So Crazy.”

Shot in LA, the video sees him linking up with Lil Baby at a sunny poolside party fit for the biggest stars. Celebrating the spoils of success, the two get down in their flashy visual. The song itself sees Lil Baby adopting Davido’s rhythmic style while also getting personal in his verse. “Heartbreak after heartbreak, my chest done got numb / I tried my best, gave you my all, now I’m done,” he raps.

Ahead of the video’s release, Davido spoke to Uproxx about his upcoming music and how surprised Lil Baby was when he recently gave him a tour of his hometown: “When Lil Baby came to Nigeria, he was with me the whole time,” he said. “When he got there, he was confused. I picked him up in my Bentley truck, took him, drove him around, took him to where the rich people stay at, took him to where the poor people stay at, took him on a yacht, took him to the island, boathouse, all of that. He wanted to actually send me some money to invest in an apartment because he was like, damn, these people didn’t explain like, ‘Oh this is really what Africa is like.’ Media puts out like dirt roads. They don’t show like the skyscrapers. I’ll show you my house. It’s crazy. The market is growing, they even do an Afrochella.”

Watch Davido and Lil Baby’s “So Crazy” video above.

A Better Time is out 11/13 via Davido Worldwide/RCA. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.