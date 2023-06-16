the idol 2023
Eddy Chen/HBO
Music

HBO Said A Decision ‘Has Not’ Been Made Regarding ‘The Idol’s’ Return For A Second Season

Despite a few reports to the contrary today, it looks like The Idol hasn’t officially been canceled. However, that doesn’t mean it’s coming back after this season.

Following numerous reports claiming that The Idol, which is the brainchild of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, would not return for a second season, HBO shared a statement from their official PR social accounts noting that several outlets reported this news incorrectly.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” read a tweet. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

At the time of writing, only two episodes of The Idol have aired, however, the reception hasn’t fared well.

A British GQ review called a sex scene in the second episode “the worst sex scene in history.”

In an interview with American GQ, The Weeknd noted that this particular scene was supposed to be unsexy.

“How ever you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters,” he said. “It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

The Idol airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. Episodes are also available for streaming on Max.

Listen To This
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×