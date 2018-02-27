Parkland Shooting Survivors Joined Demi Lovato Onstage For The First Night Of Her Tour

#Demi Lovato
02.27.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

On Monday night, Demi Lovato set out on her Tell Me You Love Me tour. The first leg opened in San Diego and featured a touching appearance by a group of six students that attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this month.

Before Lovato sang her emotional ballad “Warrior,” she encouraged the crowd to donate to the CAST Foundation, a mental health service organization that is accompanying Lovato on the Tell Me You Love Me tour. All proceeds from Monday night’s show will benefit mental health services for the students at Stoneman Douglas.

Lovato, in an interview with CBS, talked about her heartfelt motivations for bringing the survivors onstage.

“It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about healing. It was how can we help these students heal from what they’ve been through? These students that came here today and shared their stories are so incredibly brave and courageous and they really are warriors in my eyes.”

The singer has grown to become an outspoken activist alongside her eminent musical career, championing an array of issues including feminism and eliminating the stigma that surrounds mental health, which is informed by a personal struggle with addiction. Watch footage of the moment below via Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Demi Lovato
TAGSDEMI LOVATOMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolPARKLAND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP