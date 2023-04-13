Drake is one of the world’s most recognizable entertainers now, but once upon a time, he was just another kid growing up in Toronto. During that time, though, Drake met a global star in Denzel Washington, who recently spoke about the encounter in a new interview with Good Morning America.

"You just never know who you touch." Denzel Washington talks about the impact the Boys & Girls Club has had on his life as he celebrates its 5,000th location. @reevewill has more. pic.twitter.com/4zUUNaX1Mi — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2023

Towards the end of the segment, Washington told the story:

“You just never know who you touch. I met a kid in Toronto who came up and was fascinated because I was like this star, and he wanted to talk to me, and he couldn’t believe that he met me. Well, 10 or 15 years later, he came up and he said, ‘You don’t remember when you met me.’ I said, ‘No.’ His name is Drake. And he said what I said to him, he never forgot.”

Washington was on the show to discuss the Boys & Girls Clubs opening its 5,000th location, since he’s a spokesperson for the organization who benefited from it as a child. He explained, “I was that 6-year-old kid that was nervous. What am I now? I’m still that 6-year-old, wide-eyed kid who’s curious about life. I was being taught about grace, about winning with grace and losing with grace, and being a leader and all of these things.”

Check out the segment above.