The ‘Despacito’ YouTube Video Was Hacked And Defaced With Gang Imagery Before Being Deleted

#YouTube
04.10.18 2 hours ago

A few days ago, the YouTube video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s earth-shattering hit “Despacito” reached quite the milestone when it crossed the five billion view mark, making it the most watched video on the site by a wide margin (the next closest video, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” has about 3.5 billion views). Nothing was built to last though, and now, tragedy has befallen the video: Hackers messed with the video, which led to it being removed from the site.

The situation has since been resolved and the video is back to how it was before this happened, but last night, viewers hoping to tack onto the five billion views were greeted by something unexpected: The title of the video was changed to include the names of the hackers, and the thumbnail was replaced with an image of a masked gang holding guns. One of the supposed hackers tweeted a cryptic message to Vevo this morning, writing, “You have all my respect but do not leave the control to your site to any developer did not take into account this hacking it was a fun if we would like to harm your customers we would delete all the video but I did not delete despacito must believe me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube
TAGSDaddy YankeeDespacitoLuis FonsiVEVOyoutube

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP