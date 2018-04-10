Various videos including "Despacito", "Hello", "Chantaje", "Fancy" & more have been hacked on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/Kn9R7yP6FK — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 10, 2018

A few days ago, the YouTube video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s earth-shattering hit “Despacito” reached quite the milestone when it crossed the five billion view mark, making it the most watched video on the site by a wide margin (the next closest video, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” has about 3.5 billion views). Nothing was built to last though, and now, tragedy has befallen the video: Hackers messed with the video, which led to it being removed from the site.

The situation has since been resolved and the video is back to how it was before this happened, but last night, viewers hoping to tack onto the five billion views were greeted by something unexpected: The title of the video was changed to include the names of the hackers, and the thumbnail was replaced with an image of a masked gang holding guns. One of the supposed hackers tweeted a cryptic message to Vevo this morning, writing, “You have all my respect but do not leave the control to your site to any developer did not take into account this hacking it was a fun if we would like to harm your customers we would delete all the video but I did not delete despacito must believe me.”