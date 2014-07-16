Did Adele Just Announce A New Album And World Tour?

07.16.14
The world has been waiting patiently for Adele to release the follow-up to her 2011 blockbuster album, 21, which has moved approximately 98 million copies, and will keep on selling as long as secretaries keep getting broken up with. The reasons for the delay are numerous — she’s been sick, the sky fell on her, etc. — but according to a hopefully legit tweet from World Music Awards, Adele may be preparing not only a new album, the aptly tiled 25, but a new tour, as well.

Prediction: 25, Dr. Dre’s Detox, Ghostbusters III, and George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter are all going to come out on the same day, and then the Internet will explode.

