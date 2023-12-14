Intended as a sequel to the “ Partition ” video, it featured Beyoncé waiting for her partner, before going out to look for him.

It’s been a decade since Beyoncé surprise-dropped her self-titled album , but fans still have questions about things from that era. One of those is the music video for her song “Jealous,” which was directed by her, Francesco Carrozzini, and Todd Tours.

Did Beyoncé’s “Jealous” Video Have Actors In It?

During one moment of Beyoncé‘s video, it was shot in the moment on St. Marks in NYC. Carrozzini spoke about the use of real people in an interview with MTV News at the time.

“We really shot it — some people in the video did not know we were filming,” he said. “I think the real idea of the video is in a moment like that — in a private moment like that, she can never be by herself… This song is not about someone who feels those emotions, it’s about Beyoncé feeling those emotions. It’s personal to her. It’s her that cannot be by herself no matter where she goes or what she does because she’s who she is.”

However, as the video’s realistic nature gained traction recently online, one of the actors reportedly in the video chimed in. “fun fact: it’s not a fact. as someone in this video, it’s not true,” the user, Darian, wrote. “i am once again here to remind you to never trust nameless faceless accounts.”