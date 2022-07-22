Diddy‘s debut album, No Way Out turns 25 this week, and he has plans to celebrate the anniversary in true Diddy fashion. To coincide with the anniversary, Diddy, who was known as Puff Daddy at the time of the album’s release, will drop a special edition of the album.

The 25th anniversary edition of No Way Out will contain the original 17 tracks, as well as 15 bonus tracks. The bonus tracks will include radio mixes, instrumentals, and several iconic Bad Boy remixes.

Diddy’s debut album spawned several hits, including “All About The Benjamins,” and the Biggie tribute, “I’ll Be Missing You,” the latter of which featured Faith Evans and 112.

Additionally, Diddy will drop a vinyl edition of No Way Out on November 4, which will be the first time the album was available on vinyl since its release. He will also drop remastered versions of the music videos from that era throughout the remainder of the year.

Check out the No Way Out: 25th Anniversary Edition tracklist below.

1. “No Way Out” Feat. The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes

3. “Been Around The World” Feat. The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase

4. “What You Gonna Do?”

5. “Don’t Stop What You’re Doing” Feat. Lil Kim

6. “If I Should Die Tonight” (Interlude) Feat. Carl Thomas

7. “Do You Know?”

8. “Young G’s” Feat. Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.

9. “I Love You, Baby” Feat. Black Rob

10. “It’s All About The Benjamins” Feat. The LOX, The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil’ Kim

11. “Pain”

12. “Is This The End?” Feat. Carl Thomas, Ginuwine, and Twista

13. “I Got The Power” Feat. The LOX

14. “Friend” Feat. Foxy Brown

15. “Señorita”

16. “I’ll Be Missing You” Feat. Faith Evans and 112

17. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” Feat. Mase)

18. “Been Around The World (Radio Mix)”

19. “Been Around the World” (Instrumental)

20. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (No Chedda Mix)

21. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Gangsta Mental Mix)

22. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Ain’t Armand Mix)

23. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Radio Mix)

24. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Bad Boy Remix) [Instrumental]

25. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Club Mix)

26. “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Bad Boy Remix) [Extended Club Version]

27. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix)

28. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix II)

29. “It’s All About the Benjamins” (DJ Ming & FS Drum N’ Bass Mix)

30. “Victory” (Nine Inch Nails Remix)

31. “Victory” (Drama Mix)

32. “Bad Boy’s Been Around the World” (Remix)