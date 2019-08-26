Getty Image

There have been plenty of reactions from both sides of the issue when it comes to Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL. Some think he could bring some real change to the league, while others believe teaming up with the NFL was the wrong move. As for Diddy, he is in full support of Jay, as he wrote in an Instagram post.

Diddy re-posted a video of Jay talking about the deal, and wrote in the description, “Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me.” He continued to say that he supports Colin Kaepernick, and that he’s also proud of Jay, because “It’s time to play chess not checkers,” adding, “I believe he is going to do some incredible things.”

He says that ultimately, Jay-Z needs our support, writing, “He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in. […] This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us.”

Find Diddy’s full post below.