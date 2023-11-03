Kid Cudi, Pharrell, And Travis Scott Detail What Went Down ‘At The Party’ On Their Thumping New Single

Kid Cudi’s rollout for Insano takes a big leap forward with “At The Party,” featuring both Pharrell and Travis Scott. In September, the Cleveland rapper pushed the album back, advising fans that it wouldn’t arrive until January, but in terms of the sort of tracks that’ll hold them over ’til then, you could do way worse than “At The Party.”

A loopy, bass-heavy beat backs rap verses from all three participants, who each perform with a buzzy filter and a droning delivery. The effects are cool and help make the three verses more lively, considering none of the three has ever really been anyone’s idea of a showstopping rapper. The features are also fitting since you can usually hear a lot of Pharrell’s influence in Kid Cudi’s music and even more of Kid Cudi’s influence in Travis Scott’s music.

They’re just two of the planned features for Insano, which Cudi teased would also include contributions from fellow genre-benders like ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Young Thug. Cudi also recently collaborated with Lil Durk on the song “Guitar In My Room” but it remains to be seen whose project it’ll show up on, if any.

Listen to Kid Cudi’s “At The Party” above.