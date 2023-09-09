Sean “Diddy” Combs is continuing with his lawsuit against the liquor brand Diageo after a judge ruled earlier this week to reject the company’s request to dismiss and/or make it a private matter, according to Billboard.

According to Rolling Stone, Diddy’s lawsuit will now be held in New York and is going to be open to the public.

“I’m fighting for fair and equal treatment for everyone,” he shared in a statement to the publication. “This isn’t just about me. I look forward to continuing this fight in court. We all deserve the same 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, Diageo has pushed back against the judge’s decision.

“It is important to underscore that this is not a ruling on the merits of the claims, which we maintain are false and baseless,” the company’s spokesperson said to Billboard. “We are currently considering all legal options.”

Diddy first filed a lawsuit against Diageo in May, claiming “discriminatory treatment” and that they failed to invest in Ciroc and DeLeón — as it was allegedly only being marketed to “urban” brands.

He also alleged that Diageo’s Stephen Rust, the President of Reserve and New Business, told him that “race was part of the reason Diageo limited the neighborhoods where the Combs brand were distributed.” The company has continued to deny all claims.