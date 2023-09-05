The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is only a week away from being held in New Jersey on Sept. 12. To get fans excited, they have unveiled some of the major award recipients. One of which is Diddy, who is being honored this year with the Global Icon Award.

The specific award first originated from the MTV Europe Music Awards, with the intent of honoring artists who have achieved worldwide success. (Diddy previously hosted the EMAs back in 2002.)

⭐ IT’S OFFICIAL ⭐ The hip-hop legend @Diddy is your 2023 #VMA Global Icon Award Recipient!!! Tune in to @MTV on September 12 to see him accept the award AND perform at this year’s #VMAs 🚀🧑‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/ElG4XWj1ur — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 5, 2023

He will accept the official honor and give a speech during the awards show next week. Additionally, Diddy will perform at the VMAs, marking his grand return to the stage since 2005, according to Variety.

Diddy is nominated for a few other awards this year too, including Best Collaboration and Best R&B for the “Creepin (Remix)” with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage. He is also up twice for collaborations, as his “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” that features Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami is also nominated.

Finally, Diddy is up for Best Hip-Hop for the same “Gotta Move On” song is also included. (Votes for these categories have since closed.)

Fans can catch this year’s Video Music Awards at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 12 airing live from the Prudential Center.