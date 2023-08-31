It has been 17 years since Diddy last released a solo album (2006’s Press Play), so it makes sense that he’d want his new album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, to be a blowout event.
To that end, he’s definitely pulled out all the stops — at least, with regard to the album’s length and guest list. The producer/rapper/mogul shared the official tracklist today, revealing that the album will have 20 tracks and a massive list of features, including what he calls the final guest appearance of The Weeknd (who’s planning on changing his name soon). Big names included on the album include 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes, The-Dream, HER, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige, and Ty Dolla Sign, among many, many others. There’s also a reunion with Dirty Money, the R&B group consisting of Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper with whom Diddy released his last musical project, Last Train To Paris.
The Love Album: Off The Grid is due 9/15 through Love Records and Motown. See the tracklist below.
01. “Brought My Love” Feat. The Dream and Herb Alpert
02. “What’s Love” Feat. Nova Wav
03. “Deliver Me” Feat. Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, and Kalenna
04. “Stay A While” Feat. Nija
05. “Homecoming” Feat. Jozzy
06. “Pick Up” Feat. Fabolous
07. “Tough Love” Feat. Swae Lee
08. “Stay Long” Feat. Summer Walker
09. “Belongs to You” Feat. Jozzy
10. “Another One Of Me” Feat. The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage
11. “INTERMISSION”
12. “Moments” Feat. Justin Bieber
13. “Need Somebody” Feat. Jazmine Sullivan
14. “Mind Ya Business” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani
15. “Nasty interlude” Feat. Jozzy
16. “Reachin” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Coco Jones
17. “Stay part 1” Feat. Kalan FrFr, K-Ci
18. “I Like” Feat. Mary J Blige
19. “Closer to God” Feat. Teyana Taylor
20. “BooHoo” Feat. Jeremih
21. “Interlude” (Burna Boy Interlude)
22. “Kim Porter” Feat. John Legend
23. “Space” Feat. HER