It has been 17 years since Diddy last released a solo album (2006’s Press Play), so it makes sense that he’d want his new album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, to be a blowout event.

To that end, he’s definitely pulled out all the stops — at least, with regard to the album’s length and guest list. The producer/rapper/mogul shared the official tracklist today, revealing that the album will have 20 tracks and a massive list of features, including what he calls the final guest appearance of The Weeknd (who’s planning on changing his name soon). Big names included on the album include 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes, The-Dream, HER, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige, and Ty Dolla Sign, among many, many others. There’s also a reunion with Dirty Money, the R&B group consisting of Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper with whom Diddy released his last musical project, Last Train To Paris.

The Love Album: Off The Grid is due 9/15 through Love Records and Motown. See the tracklist below.

01. “Brought My Love” Feat. The Dream and Herb Alpert

02. “What’s Love” Feat. Nova Wav

03. “Deliver Me” Feat. Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, and Kalenna

04. “Stay A While” Feat. Nija

05. “Homecoming” Feat. Jozzy

06. “Pick Up” Feat. Fabolous

07. “Tough Love” Feat. Swae Lee

08. “Stay Long” Feat. Summer Walker

09. “Belongs to You” Feat. Jozzy

10. “Another One Of Me” Feat. The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage

11. “INTERMISSION”

12. “Moments” Feat. Justin Bieber

13. “Need Somebody” Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

14. “Mind Ya Business” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani

15. “Nasty interlude” Feat. Jozzy

16. “Reachin” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Coco Jones

17. “Stay part 1” Feat. Kalan FrFr, K-Ci

18. “I Like” Feat. Mary J Blige

19. “Closer to God” Feat. Teyana Taylor

20. “BooHoo” Feat. Jeremih

21. “Interlude” (Burna Boy Interlude)

22. “Kim Porter” Feat. John Legend

23. “Space” Feat. HER