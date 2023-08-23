Earlier this year, Diddy went full-on nude in his video for “Act Bad” with City Girls and Fabolous. The legendary rapper, producer, and exec proved that after all these years he’s still intending to bring the party. Now, he’s back with more.

On Tuesday Diddy announced on Twitter that he’s sharing his fifth studio album called The Love Album: Off The Grid on September 15. “I present to you my new album,” he wrote, also proclaiming, “R&B is alive!” Attached to the tweet is a teaser video that includes Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Mary J. Blige.

https://x.com/diddy/status/1694016468239691834?s=46&t=0B7rjHID1V3nNPkYMB-koA

The nearly four minute trailer begins with him contemplating out loud: “Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?” he says. “My heart has been broken. I’ve still got that question of, like, ‘Am I ever gonna love again?'”

Aside from music, he’s also been busy with entrepreneurial endeavors. Just last month, he launched an online marketplace for Black-owned businesses called Empower Global.

The Love Album: Off The Grid is out on 9/15.