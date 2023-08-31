On August 9, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) performed “Another One Of Me,” an unreleased song, in Warsaw, Poland, which he billed as “the last feature I ever do ever in my career.” On Wednesday, August 30, Diddy provided more context.

“IT’S OFFICIAL @THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON… THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID!” Diddy captioned a teaser posted to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). “‘ANOTHER ONE OF ME’ SEPTEMBER 15TH. WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA [red heart emoji].”

The all-red video finds Diddy coolin’ on a loveseat and is soundtracked by Tesfaye’s soaring falsetto: “Another one of me won’t come around again.”

Diddy’s Instagram comments section was quickly populated by the likes of Yung Miami (“Waves on swimmmmmmmmnn”) and Ty Dolla Sign (five flame emojis). Even NFL Hall Of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice couldn’t contain his excitement, writing, “Let’s GOAT [football emoji, goat emoji, flex emoji].”

Last week, Diddy announced The Love Album: Off The Grid will arrive on September 15 alongside a trailer featuring Tesfaye, Justin Bieber, and Mary J. Blige.

With “Another One Of Me” coming soon, Tesfaye’s fans have something to look forward to after the cancellation of The Idol, his controversial HBO series. The Idol aired five episodes earlier this summer. News of its cancellation broke on August 28.