Diddy Took Yung Miami On A Lavish Shopping Spree And The Photo He Posted Was Priceless

Diddy, Fabolous, and City Girls are living the life of luxury on their new single, “Act Bad.” It appears that Diddy and Yung Miami of City Girls celebrated their collaboration in style.

In a clip Miami shared to Twitter, she is seen shopping at various stores, purchasing items like clothes and handbags, handing the cashiers credit cards and stacks of money. The video clip is synced with a portion of “Act Bad” — Miami’s verse, on which she raps. “He wanna sponsor my act bad / Double R, black bag, Tom Ford, black tags / Walkin’ out Chanel with a black bag / Yeah, it’s givin’ body bag, listen up, scallywags”

Though Diddy was reportedly declared a billionaire back in October of last year, he appeared to be worn out by all the shopping. It appears he covered the bill for the day, as Miami said “Thank you papiiiii” in her tweet.

But by the end of the day, it seemed like Diddy was just happy it was all over. He doubled down on his visibly frustrated reaction by sharing a screenshot of the video clip, in which he looked tired, but relieved to get out of the store.

You can check out the clip and Diddy’s hilarious reaction above.

