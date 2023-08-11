The Weeknd has appeared on a number of other artists’ songs over the past decade or so. In 2021, for example, he guested on tunes from Rosalía and FKA Twigs. He also just popped up on Travis Scott’s Utopia. It looks like that’s coming to an end, though, as The Weeknd just announced that after one more song, he’s all done doing features.

On social media, he shared a clip from his August 9 concert at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. In it, he speaks to the audience, telling them he’s about to perform an unreleased song called “Another One Of Me.” He added, “I just want to say: This is going to be the last feature I ever do ever in my career, so I’m going to perform it for you guys tonight.”

There’s one artist who could get him to return to features, though: The post is captioned, “the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.”

The Weeknd previously debuted an earlier version of the song on the Kiss Land episode of his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Memento Mori. Another version later appeared, with vocals from Diddy, in a Beats By Dre advertisement. As a fan on Reddit notes, several different versions of the song have surfaced, including ones featuring French Montana, Belly, and 21 Savage. As for the final song, it is not clear when it will be released or who else appears on it. setlist.fm indicates the August 9 performance was the third time The Weeknd has played the song live, with the previous two instances also happening this month.

Meanwhile, Samra Origins, the coffee brand The Weeknd launched earlier this year, just partnered with Blue Bottle Coffee to launch Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee, which press materials describe as “a limited-edition run of 100% Ethiopia Natural METAD Yirgacheffe Gedeb Chelebesa.” More information can be found here.