After months of doubt about whether The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series The Idol would return for a second season, it was made official yesterday (August 28): No, the show is not continuing. Grimes, a fan of The Idol, was bummed about the cancellation news, as she revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

In a series of tweets, Grimes discussed what she liked about the show, what she wanted to see from it next, and some other things she noticed. She wrote:

“Call me crazy but I rly loved the idol. I feel like they didn’t have time to finish it but it reminded me of perfect blue meets basic instinct kinda? I wish they could have another season to rly get into the Machiavellian femme fatale arc w Depp. When I saw perfect blue my main thought was it would have been better if she was the villain. I feel like the idol was gonna go there but it felt like they didn’t have enough time to get there. The music is also p good in it honestly – I wasn’t expecting that. I liked the over the top dialogue – it felt like an homage to a lot of things I miss, it also reminded me of anime the way Brit Marling’s the OA feels like irk anime. If u imagine it animated it rly works – tho depp is totally magnetic on screen I wouldn’t trade the casting Nina mcneelys choreo is also just astoundingly good especially depps solo near the end of the season. Jennie did suchhh a good job w those dance sequences too- it was mimicking something more basic but actually rly elevated and gorgeous. I wanted so much more of the red hair journalist arc. Idk, it had it flaws but I am so tired of everything being perfect. I loved the messiness and the humanity and the self indulgence. U could tell everyone was loving filming it. I ride for the idol haha idk.”

Find Grimes’ tweets below.

