Travis Scott is back — and he’s brought some friends with him. On his new song, “KPop,” Scott is joined by fellow hitmaker heavyweights Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, as they all come through with the heat.

Over a smooth, percussive beat, Scott delivers his signature brand of rap-singing. Of course, in true Travis Scott fashion, there’s no shortage of “skrt” or “it’s lit” adlibs.

Bad Bunny pops in, with the intent to charm a lady on the dancefloor — no matter how her man feels about it.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd — in his first musical contribution since the end of season 1 of his controversial HBO series, The Idol — seeks to continue a debauched night long after the club closes.

The scorching new single arrives a week before his hotly-anticipated fourth studio album, Utopia. Utopia marks Scott’s first album in five years, and also, his first since the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott will celebrate the release of Utopia next week with a special concert at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt — despite rumors of its previous cancellation due to alleged cultural insensitivity. The album will also come in five different artworks.

You can listen to “KPop” above.

Utopia is out 7/28 via Epic Records and Cactus Jack. Find out more information here.