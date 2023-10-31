Last night, Diddy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and he sure had some interesting stories to tell. He also didn’t hold back on clearing up rumors.

“Speaking of love, I saw a guy on the internet the other day,” Kimmel said. “He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J. Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome, and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?”

For a second, Diddy stares at Kimmel with a tense expression as the audience laughs. He then breaks into laughter.

“This show has gotten crazier since the last time,” Diddy jokes back about the Will Smith rumor.

“It’s all about love, though,” Kimmel asks again. “That’s not true?”

“You really heard that?” Diddy replied. “Nah.” Kimmel and Diddy then poke fun about how you can’t believe everything you see on the internet, to which the rapper and mogul responds, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

From there, the interview shifts subjects to Kimmel discussing another interview Diddy did, where he revealed that he tried toad venom. Kimmel also pointed out that Eric Andre said last week he did a similar thing that provided a psychedelic effect.

Check out Diddy discussing the Smith rumor above, starting at 7:12 into the video.