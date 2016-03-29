Disturbed’s Live Cover Of ‘The Sound Of Silence’ Is Better Than It Should Be

#Cover Songs #Conan
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.29.16 18 Comments

Disturbed are known for many things — okay, they’re mostly known for that o-wa-a-a-a song, and maybe for naming their album Ten Thousand Fists, which is just a good album title for a hard rock band — but they’re generally not associated with early 1960s folk-rock. Yet they covered Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” for their 2015 album Immortalized (it’s currently a #1 hit on the Active Rock chart), and the Chicago-based group performed the song on Conan last night.

Like our own Chris Morgan wrote at the time, “The cover is actually a somewhat earnest take on the original. They don’t weigh it down with sludgy guitars, or even that much rocking.” The same is true of the Conan version. It’s not half-bad, either! I mean, for Disturbed covering Simon & Garfunkel with a 15-piece orchestra, that is. Singer David Draiman told LoudWire that they picked “Sound” and not, say, “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” because “it’s one of those songs that is so huge and so classic that many would argue that it is untouchable. I was very intrigued and very excited about it, but also it was very daunting and I had a bit of hesitation.”

Ben Affleck’s a fan.

