Disturbed are known for many things — okay, they’re mostly known for that o-wa-a-a-a song, and maybe for naming their album Ten Thousand Fists, which is just a good album title for a hard rock band — but they’re generally not associated with early 1960s folk-rock. Yet they covered Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” for their 2015 album Immortalized (it’s currently a #1 hit on the Active Rock chart), and the Chicago-based group performed the song on Conan last night.
Like our own Chris Morgan wrote at the time, “The cover is actually a somewhat earnest take on the original. They don’t weigh it down with sludgy guitars, or even that much rocking.” The same is true of the Conan version. It’s not half-bad, either! I mean, for Disturbed covering Simon & Garfunkel with a 15-piece orchestra, that is. Singer David Draiman told LoudWire that they picked “Sound” and not, say, “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” because “it’s one of those songs that is so huge and so classic that many would argue that it is untouchable. I was very intrigued and very excited about it, but also it was very daunting and I had a bit of hesitation.”
I like his approach on it. I think a lot has to do with his vocals. The video isn’t bad either
NOPE…..nope nope nope nope
I think they did an amazing job. One of the best covers I’ve heard in awhile
If anything, this speaks to the brilliance of the original, that it can transcend genre. Also, who knew this dude could sing?
I feel like a lot of rock (and metal) singers don’t get the credit they deserve for their vocal talent
It takes an astonishing level of talent for metal singers to sing how they do and not just destroy their voices two gigs in. But it is cool when they get to break out of what’s expected and belt all ballad like like this
Sounds like “Dracula’s Lament” [youtu.be]
Doesn’t surprise me. Their version of Land Of Confusion is amazing…
I was just going to post the same thing (the video for it is awesome too).
Lots to like here. I wish they didn’t use the live autotune. His vocals are decent enough that a slightly imperfect pitch transition would be just fine.
I heard it on the radio this afternoon and my take, was that it was one of the worst things I’ve ever heard, and that any radio station that played it should feel shame.
It says a lot about you if you’re listening to music on the radio in 2016. Says more if you complain about it.
Normally I’d ask for you not to reproduce, instead I’ll just say you’re the reason we can’t have nice things.
I was in the car.
@Rogue 15 You still drive a car in 2016? Grow up.
It always amused me how their covers were basically the original with distortion and growly vocals. Maybe the occasional “aht aht aht” thrown in.
I was waiting for him to drop an “o-wa-a-a-a” to kick it off.
but really, dude’s voice is killer.
ugh…. Simon and Garfunkel are more metal than Disturbed
I’m a former rock station DJ. I had my fill of this mediocre band and their ilk. That being said, Draiman’s range is incredible. He’s like the male Mary Fahl. Gotta say, I’m impressed (even if he does devolve into that annoying ‘metal’ voice towards the end.)