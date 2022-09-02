Though many rappers excel just fine on their own, there is something about when they link up with industry veteran DJ Drama that brings out a whole new side of them. The latest rapper to get the Drama Midas touch is none other than trap legend Jeezy. Their new collaboration “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” is an uptempo party record, but the bars are as present as their dance moves.

The video trades between scenes of the two dancing in the Magic City parking lot and sitting in a white room clad in all-black outfits. As Jeezy raps with the urgency of a college student trying to finish a paper before a midnight deadline, he appears cool, calm and collected as he delivers line after line.

For DJ Drama, this single follows his August collaborative project Misguided with OMB Peezy. The month prior, he went the same route with Badda TD for The World Is Yours: Gangsta Grillz. The Philadelphia producer has been riding a huge wave since his 2021 Grammy-winning project Call Me If You Get Lost with Tyler The Creator.

As for Jeezy, “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” breaks his two-year hiatus since his 2020 album The Recession 2.

Check out the video for “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” above.