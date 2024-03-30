Several months remain for Hip-Hop 50, the culture’s half-century anniversary. Although the event programming might’ve slowed, the musical tributes continue to roll in. For the icon DJ Premier, that means a reunion strictly for the veteran hip-hop heads.

On his latest song, “Can U Dig That,” on his independent label (To The Top), the heavyweight tapped none other than Snoop Dogg. For the callback of their previously vaulted demo, the pair used the updated mellowed production to show off their California love.

No record would be complete without Premier’s signature scratching technique. Still, it is the sample usage of Average White Band’s 1976 song “Overture” that truly fosters the calm, cool, and collected groove. It has been over two decades since the duo’s last collaboration, but you couldn’t tell by their creative chemistry.

“Taught y’all the recipe / That West Coast mentality / Tupac and Ice Cube / Short Dog and 40 water (Yeah)

Ice-T and Eazy-E / Quik put you on a B, I put you on a C / DPG, away with gunplay and let the beef cease / Peace to the gods /And all the G’s on the yard / Born raised to squab / Hustle hard and ball, it pays to be hard,” raps Snoop.

Listen to DJ Premier’s new song “Can U Dig That” with Snoop Dogg above.