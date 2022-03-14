DL Hughley isn’t bothered by Kanye West’s threats against him. Instead, the stand-up comedian had nothing but jokes for the musician after West claimed “I can afford to hurt u” on Instagram. Kanye, who almost assuredly has no clue what the term “leftist” even means, also posted questioning Hughley’s residency in Calabasas, suggesting that he’s willing to confront the comic at home. However, Hughley’s responses asserted his disdain for the idea while also taking shots at Kanye’s mental health.

“Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!” Hughley jabbed, referring to the knee-high quasi-galoshes that Kanye has been making most of his public appearances in lately. The comedian also taunted West for lashing out at Pete Davidson, joking, “It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!!”

Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

However, some fans thought Hughley went too far when he mocked Kanye’s mental health. Kanye previously revealed a bipolar diagnosis and has deplored commenters blaming his unusual behaviors on his disorder, which is exactly what Hughley did. “Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?” he wondered. “Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax!”

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

While it’s true that DL likely crossed a line taking those digs at Kanye’s condition, Kanye threatening the comedian is certainly no better — nor has Kanye’s behavior over the past couple of months been acceptable. But getting him to see reason will be that much harder if he’s on the defensive about his diagnosis rather than understanding that people are actually worried about him. Hopefully, he can get the help he needs and understand that having bipolar disorder is no excuse to lash out the way he has.