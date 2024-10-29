According to reports, a biopic chronicling DMX’s life is in the works. But that isn’t the only project honoring the late rapper slated to drop.

According to Billboard, a second posthumous album from DMX is on the way. The eight track body of work, titled Let Us Pray: Chapter X, supposedly will be released on December 13.

The follow-up to Exodus is slated to featured guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Terrace Martin, LeCrae, MC Lyte, and more.

While Exodus was produced by Swizz Beats, Warryn Campbell will take over the role for Let Us Pray: Chapter X. In a statement, Campbell talked about the album.

“Working on Let Us Pray: Chapter X has been one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a creative,” he said. “When you hear the voice of DMX, it inspires instant creativity and what better way to showcase who X really was than through prayer.”