In May, it was reported that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky‘s baby’s name is RZA, after the Wu-Tang Clan member. RZA has finally responded to this news — and of course, it’s with excitement.

The rapper told CNN that it’s “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

He continued, “RZA [isn’t] only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and ASAP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Rumors are still circulating that the pair are married, especially after ASAP Rocky dedicated his performance of “DMB” to Rihanna during a performance in Paris, describing her as “my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her.”

She recently revealed that she has stepped down from her position as the Savage X Fenty CEO. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” she said.