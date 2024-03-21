Do Beyoncé & Erykah Badu Have Beef?

First and foremost, beef can’t be one-sided, so it’s hard to qualify Badu’s recent social media activity as “beef.” But Badu certainly feels some type of way. First, the four-time Grammy winner responded to Beyoncé’s limited-edition Cowboy Carter artwork on her Instagram Story, writing, “Hmmm.” About as cryptic as it gets.

However, people (probably the Beyhive) took it and ran with it over on X (formerly Twitter), leading to Badu posting, “To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??”

To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ?? 😆 pic.twitter.com/oxNhNgvfWp — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 20, 2024

Last July, Badu threw similar shade during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour — taking exception with her chrome hat and posting on her Instagram Story, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

Nah it’s shade she did the same thing during the Renaissance era. pic.twitter.com/x0sQ9jdquM — 🐍 (@BaddieTia) March 20, 2024

As if Badu was the first to have this gorgeous style. Joanne McDuffie from Mary Jane Girls did it before Badu. You don't hear her talking. And she looked GORGEOUS wearing the beads. This is a known Black Girl Stunner look. pic.twitter.com/gBfpUl2EZB — InTheCut-Magazine (@ComplexCut) March 20, 2024

In conclusion? Don’t draw any conclusions. Unless Beyoncé responds, which she probably won’t.

See Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter announcements below.

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. Find more information here.