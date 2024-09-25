Since then Nicki Minaj has aired out her deeply rooter grievances with the show’s top level programmer and several of his associates including Steve Stoute . Now, users believe Nicki Minaj has turned her attention to Jay-Z superstar wife, Beyoncé . Continue below for more details.

Do Nicki Minaj And Beyoncé Have Beef?

On September 23, after Beyoncé posted two new SirDavis promotional gallery posts to Instagram, Nicki Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: “Robot on timing.” Although the upload has since been deleted, given Nicki Minaj’s cryptic code names for foes, many assumed that it was a dig at Beyoncé.

However, according to Nicki Minaj users online are mistaken. In the comment section of one TikTok user’s video (viewable here) laughing about the rumored beef, Nicki Minaj quickly shut down the claim.

“This is an absolute lie,” she wrote.

Beyoncé has proven to stick by her hubby even if it means confronting someone in-person, according to 50 Cent. Despite Nicki Minaj’s issues with Jay-Z, the two seems to have maintained a cordial relationship based on the flowers Bey sent to Nicki back in March.