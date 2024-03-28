You know you’ve arrived when a Beyoncé bouquet arrives on your doorstep. Reneé Rapp described it as an “indescribable feeling” when Beyoncé sent her flowers in February. Last July, Tori Kelly was surprised to receive flowers at her house, where she was recovering from a hospitalization due to blood clots. There is an argument to be made that a Beyoncé bouquet is more elusive and gratifying than a Grammy.

Nicki Minaj was the latest recipient of Beyoncé’s seemingly bottomless generosity. Minaj posted a photo of a card and flowers sent by Beyoncé. The card reads, “Onika, I just received your nail collection and I love them. Thank you so much for thinking of me and congratulations on your launch and tour. Blessings. Love, Beyoncé.”

Minaj wrote atop it, “Barbz, #PinkFridayNails are Queen approved. Thank you, @beyonce. Love you.” She also squeezed in an impressive flex by using her song “Feeling Myself” featuring Beyoncé as the post’s soundtrack.

Minaj launched Pink Friday Nails earlier this month. As Barbz already know, Minaj released Pink Friday 2, the latest album in her Pink Friday canon, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last December. The diamond-certified rapper’s subsequent Pink Friday 2 World Tour has gotten off to a rough start, with a brawl on opening night and an abrupt cancelation due to illness, so Beyoncé’s random act of kindness was well-timed.

See all of Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates here.