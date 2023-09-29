Is Ice Spice An Industry Plant?

To a casual observer, it seems like Ice Spice has gone from being relatively unknown to one of the biggest stars in hip-hop practically overnight. “Munch (Feelin’ U),” her breakout single, only came out a little over a year ago, and since then, the Bronx-born rapper has been featured on songs with Taylor Swift and the soundtrack of the biggest movie of the year.

For some people, all of this has happened too quickly to be organic and there’s only one explanation for Ice Spice’s rapid rise to stardom (other than, y’know, a lot of people liking her music); she must be an industry plant.

Growing more popular than ever over the past few years, “Industry plant” is the term leveled at entertainers who seemingly have it too good, too quickly (it’s related to “nepo babies” without the family connections). If ever an artist starts to receive a lot of really high-profile looks in a short amount of time without a history of putting out a lot of music prior to their big breakout moment, it’s assumed that shadowy forces (usually major labels) have cooperated to make it so.

It’s an accusation that’s been thrown at any number of artists who seemed to get popular in a hurry, from Chance The Rapper and Cardi B to Flyana Boss, Lil Nas X, and HER — usually by folks who arrived late to the hype train, once it had already left the station.