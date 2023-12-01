Uproxx’s Aaron Williams attended and reviewed Doja Cat’s ongoing The Scarlet Tour, in support of her Scarlet album from late September.

“Doja’s well-versed in the online chatter about her, and systematically dismantles every complaint in her Scarlet Tour set, which is presented in five acts and finds her confronting both the haters and the unhinged alter ego her latest album is titled after,” Williams wrote on November 3, following Doja’s show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Doja Cat is her own online critic right now. On Thursday night, November 30, The Scarlet Tour rolled through Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Afterward, the multi-platinum-certified artist express frustration on her Instagram Story.

“I’m so f*ckin sorry,” Doja cat wrote atop a photo of either broken-up bread or a broken-up chip. “New Jersey I don’t know what the f*ck that was. I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.”

The night before, November 29, was an entirely different story. Doja was very happy with her show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She posted an Instagram carousel alongside the caption, “best night award goes to brooklyn [gold medal emoji].”

There are seven remaining dates on Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour, with the next show scheduled for Saturday, December 2, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It will wrap at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on December 13. See all dates here.