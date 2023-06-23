Now that Doja Cat has everyone looking following the release of her new single, “Attention,” she’s ready to take this show on the road. The rapper is heading out on her first North American arena tour this fall. The Scarlet Tour, backed by Live Nation, will consist of 24 dates across the United States and Canada.

Set to launch on Halloween (October 31) in San Francisco, Doechii will appear as the supporting guest for half of the tour across the first ten or so nights. Then, Ice Spice will step in for the remaining dates as the opening act until the tour concludes in Chicago on December 13.

The Scarlet Tour also signifies two other important factors outside the major arena milestone. First, if the tour’s name reflects Doja Cat’s upcoming album’s name, the mystery has finally been put to bed. Secondly, The Scarlet Tour will mark Doja Cat’s return to touring since she was forced to pull out of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour in 2022 due to medical reasons.

In an effort to combat bots, professional resellers, and scalpers, tickets for The Scarlet Tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Fan Verified system. Registration runs through Sunday, June 25, at 10 pm PST. Pre-sale codes will be sent out to random registrants starting on Wednesday, June 28. The general sale begins on Friday, June 30, at 10 am local time. Find more information here.

View the full tour schedule below.

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

11/05 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

11/06 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

11/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

11/10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11/15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

11/16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

11/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

11/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

11/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

11/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

12/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

12/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

12/08 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

12/10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

12/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

12/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice