Doja Cat Defends Her Chat Room Friends From Accusations That They’re Racist

Contributing Writer

It’s been almost a month since Doja Cat issued an apology after controversial videos and songs from her past resurfaced. But the singer has yet to put in her last words about the situation. On Tuesday, the singer took to social media to shame those who continue to accuse her chat room friends of racist remarks.

Back in May, clips surfaced of Doja Cat video chatting with a group of mostly white men, who many labeled as white supremacists and members of the Incel (involuntary celibate) subculture. While Doja Cat apologized for her past insensitive remarks and any harm she caused fans, the singer continues to dispel rumors that her chat room friends are racist or sexist.

The singer jumped on Instagram Live to ardently defend her internet friends and call out those who are still attempting to cancel her:

“I just realized how f*cking stupid that narrative is. I just realized that. The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I’m so good friends with. It’s f*cking ridiculous. My friends aren’t f*cking racist on chatrooms. My friends on Tiny Chat are not f*cking supremacists. They love me, I love them. They’re loving, and that’s it. And you won’t find anything on them because you’re f*cking stupid. Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are f*cking disappointing. This isn’t how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the f*ck up, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you suck right now.”

Watch a clip of Doja Cat’s Instagram Live above.

