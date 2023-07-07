While the 4th of July celebrations might have ended, it seems Doja Cat is keeping the party going — by sharing some stripped-down pics from a patriotic photoshoot to her Instagram.

Doja changes looks throughout, wearing an American flag bikini in one as she poses with a messy hot dog. The food theme then continues as she goes topless, replacing the bikini top with some whipped cream and cherry coverage instead.

There’s also some popsicle poses as the rapper sits outside — clearly with seductive intent. Doja truly looks incredible in the series of high-quality shots, rocking her sunglasses throughout quite a few of them and theming her makeup around the red, white, and blue colors of the holiday.

“male gays > male gaze,” she captioned the set, tagging her photographer, Jacob Webster.

Fans in the comments are loving the shoot too. “MOTHER IS MOTHERING,” one user wrote. Others, well, are going a different route — while still keeping things positive. “Look at me Doja, I’m the hot dog you want,” another IG person commented.

Doja previously has been active on social media over the past few weeks, as she also dropped some new tour dates for the winter and is gearing up to share new music.

Check out Doja Cat’s patriotic slideshow above.