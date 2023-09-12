Doja Cat’s Scarlet is proving to be the biggest moment in hip-hop in 2023: “Paint The Town Red” just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the year’s first rap song to top the chart. Now Doja continues to peel back the curtain on her upcoming album Scarlet by unveiling the tracklist today (September 12).

She shared the 15-song tracklist on social media, and notably, she’s the only artist on the project. Doja proudly proclaims in the post’s caption, “no features.”

Doja recently explained how not all of Scarlet sounds like the songs fans have heard so far, saying, “One thing that I wanted to mention was that I have music that came out — these three songs came out, these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music,” she said. “And then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in ten days. That half is very different from the first half.”

Check out the Scarlet tracklist below.

1. “Paint The Town Red”

2. “Demons”

3. “Wet Vagina”

4. “F*ck The Girls (FTG)”

5. “Ouchies”

6. “97”

7. “Gun”

8. “Go Off”

9. “Agora Hills”

10. “Can’t Wait”

11. “Often”

12. “Love Life”

13. “Skull And Bones”

14. “Attention”

15. “Balut”

Scarlet is out 9/22 via RCA. Find more information here.