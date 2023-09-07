Doja Cat‘s new album Scarlet is finally weeks away from its release, after an album cover change and the singles “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and “Demons.”

On Wednesday (September 6), the Victoria’s Secret World Tour had its launch event where stars hung out on the Pink Carpet. Doja revealed more about Scarlet in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event.

“One thing that I wanted to mention was that I have music that came out — these three songs came out, these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music,” she said. “And then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in ten days. That half is very different from the first half.”

When the interview asked it was different, Doja said, “I can’t tell you. But I am excited that it’s coming out soon. It’s two periods.”

Doja Cat reveals the second half of her upcoming album 'SCARLET' is "very different" from the tracks she's released so far: "It's two periods, kind of." pic.twitter.com/g2qqXqWgOg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023

This eclecticism in the album makes sense after she previously called the album rap, rave-influenced, R&B, and punk. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” she said last month.

Scarlet is out 9/22 via RCA. Find more information here.