Doja Cat‘s fans are currently spiraling after the singer posted a cryptic video to her Instagram, with nothing but the caption “Out Monday.” The clip finds Doja (as her red-painted Scarlet altar-ego) interviewing the seemingly regular Doja, mirroring the style of a late-night television show.

“This might be a silly question,” Doja asks herself from the hosting desk in the skit. “Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?”

The video then cuts to Doja dressed up, as she sits on the stage. A thought bubble version of herself appears right above. “I hate my fans,” she says, speaking from her inner thoughts. “My fans are dumb.” Instead of saying that out loud, she just answers, “Yeah,” as the audience cheers.

It is playing off Doja’s recent headline-making moment after she criticized her fanbase on social media — which sparked questions of whether she genuinely thought it or was leaning into some sort of persona for her recently released album, Scarlet.

While it’s still unclear exactly what this teaser is for, Doja’s fans seem to believe that it’s likely for a new music video. Some have speculated possibly for “F*ck The Girls (FTG),” “Shutcho,” or something else entirely.

Check out Doja’s video above.