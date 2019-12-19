Donald Glover — also known as Childish Gambino — is joining the Yang Gang in the 2020 Presidential Election. Glover announced his support for Andrew Yang on Instagram, posting a story teasing “very limited quantities” of “collaboration merch” and promising to donate the proceeds to Yang’s campaign. The merch will apparently be available today at a pop-up shop on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, next to a pet shop called “Bark N Bitches.”

Yang’s Twitter later confirmed the pop-up by posting the full details, which Glover’s manager Fam Udeorji confirmed would include an appearance by the star and his presidential primary pick. “Yang is solid,” he wrote. “Before media gasses shit up just now both will be in attendance and we’re raising money for the campaign. Simple and easy, show up and support or don’t.”

Yang is solid. Before media gasses shit up just now both will be in attendance and we're raising money for the campaign. Simple and easy, show up and support or don't. https://t.co/3NiE7fe26j — Fam (@famlikefamily) December 18, 2019

Yang is something of a dark horse pick in the Democratic primaries, but his campaign has picked up a few high-profile supporters, such as rock band Weezer, who played a recent political rally of his in Idaho, and Hasan Minhaj, who dedicated an episode of his Netflix show Patriot Act to discussing Yang’s campaign and Asian voters. Yang’s platform stands out in one key way from many of the other Democratic hopefuls: The 44-year-old attorney and entrepreneur favors a universal basic income (UBI) in the form of a $1,000 monthly stipend for every American adult. As industry moves further into automation, Yang believes a UBI will offset the job displacement challenges that led to Donald Trump’s election in 2016.