How To Buy Tickets For Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’

Drake interrupted the morning-after-the-Oscars news cycle on Monday, March 13, by announcing a tour with a sentimental Instagram video. The breadcrumbs have been all over the floor for a while.

As part of his and 21 Savage’s fake media blitz to promote Her Loss, their No. 1 November joint album, Drake floated that a co-headlining show at London’s O2 “has to happen.” He also explained on his Table For One SiriusXM vehicle that he was “excited for tour,” which he viewed as “just another opportunity for me to be with my brother.” The following month, he yet again all-but-confirmed a 2023 tour.

But now, it’s official: Drake and 21 Savage are heading out on the 29-date It’s All A Blur Tour — Drake’s first tour since 2018’s Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.

Per press release, tickets will first become available for Cash App customers on Wednesday, March 15, at noon local time until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. local time. The Sprite presale will run from noon local time to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. The general public sale is slated for Friday, March 17, beginning at noon local time.

All ticket information can be found here.

Below, check out the official tour poster and all announced North American dates. (Additional shows will be revealed later, including a highly anticipated Toronto stop.)

06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena