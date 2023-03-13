How To Buy Tickets For Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’

Drake interrupted the morning-after-the-Oscars news cycle on Monday, March 13, by announcing a tour with a sentimental Instagram video. The breadcrumbs have been all over the floor for a while.
As part of his and 21 Savage’s fake media blitz to promote Her Loss, their No. 1 November joint album, Drake floated that a co-headlining show at London’s O2 “has to happen.” He also explained on his Table For One SiriusXM vehicle that he was “excited for tour,” which he viewed as “just another opportunity for me to be with my brother.” The following month, he yet again all-but-confirmed a 2023 tour.
But now, it’s official: Drake and 21 Savage are heading out on the 29-date It’s All A Blur Tour — Drake’s first tour since 2018’s Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.
Per press release, tickets will first become available for Cash App customers on Wednesday, March 15, at noon local time until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. local time. The Sprite presale will run from noon local time to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. The general public sale is slated for Friday, March 17, beginning at noon local time.
All ticket information can be found here.
Below, check out the official tour poster and all announced North American dates. (Additional shows will be revealed later, including a highly anticipated Toronto stop.)
06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena