Drake has a vault full of music in which he discusses his life, there’s one topic he tends to shy away from, or so one person argues. During Apple Music’s latest episode of Rap Life Review, host Ebro Darden aimed at Drake’s silence related to Black issues.

On Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour, the screen displayed a message dissing Childish Gambino’s 2018 song “This Is America,” which they dubbed overrated. At the time of its release, the song’s video was praised for creatively tackling topics such as political brutality, gun violence, and more. That enraged Darden, who singled out Drake for what he sees as an unflattering career-long pattern.

“Drake, who has never shown up, and y’all know I’m the biggest Drake fan on this show,” said Darden.”Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

This isn’t the first time that Drake was called out for not using his platform to advocate for societal issues plaguing the Black community publicly. However, the entertainer has made several substantial momentary donations to civic rights organizations and causes, including the National Bail Out Fund and Black Lives Matter.

