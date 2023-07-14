Drake, can you do something for me? Get rid of your uncomfortable Drake-isms for me. The “Search & Rescue” rapper’s forthcoming appearance on TikTok influencer Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good podcast will be awkward and cringey, as the teaser clip suggests, but it’s certainly worth a watch.

Following the satirical interview format made popular by creators such as Funny Marco, the pair engage in one of the most uncomfortable conversations we’ll see this week.

The clip opens with Althoff confessing, “I don’t know any other questions.” After a short exchange, the duo seemingly begins to flirt, and they get more comfortable under the sheets of the bed they share.

However, the funniest part of the clip, the influencer asks the musician, “Do you think it’s funny when your reference your own song? People could use that word, and it doesn’t mean your song.”

Drake replied in-between laughter, “I just thought that you were ending the interview on a note where you were like, ‘Haha, I do know your songs.’ You were just asking for a flight.”

“No, I don’t know your songs,” Althoff admits, much to Drake’s dismay.

Althoff hasn’t revealed when the full interview will be uploaded, but her followers have promised to tune in.