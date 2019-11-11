Drake Reportedly Said Getting Booed At Camp Flog Gnaw Was A ‘Moment Of Humility’

This past weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw was eventful for a couple of reasons. YG brought Stormy Daniels on stage to shout “f*ck Donald Trump,” and Drake got booed because some fans were hoping that Frank Ocean would be the surprise headliner instead of him. Drake actually cut his set short because of the negative reception, performing only nine songs before deciding to head out.

Even though Drake is one of the world’s biggest performers, he’s apparently not prone to an absolute nightmare of a concert. The good news is that he appears to not be too broken up about how things went.

Last night, DJ Akademiks shared a video of Drake getting booed at the festival, writing, “Fans at camp flog gnaw were expecting that Frank ocean was gonna be the surprise guest headliner… they got drake instead.. safe to say… they rather Frank ocean.” Akademiks has apparently talked to Drake since he cut his set short at the festival, and it sounds like Drake is handling the situation well. Akademiks wrote in a tweet this morning, “Drake is taking it in stride tho… he told me personally regarding the camp flog gnaw performance it’s a ‘moment of humility which is always welcomed’. He also added ‘was just not my night. Wasn’t who they wanted to see’.”

Fans at camp flog gnaw were expecting that Frank ocean was gonna be the surprise guest headliner… they got drake instead.. safe to say… they rather Frank ocean pic.twitter.com/2Y5qo4SLfZ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 11, 2019

Drake is taking it in stride tho… he told me personally regarding the camp flog gnaw performance it’s a “moment of humility which is always welcomed”. He also added “was just not my night. Wasn’t who they wanted to see”. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 11, 2019

In more positive recent Drake news, he recently joined MC Kevin O Chris’ on a remix of “Ela É do Tipo.”

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.