Since the opening night of his It’s All A Blur Tour, Drake has apparently stoked beef with Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and people who have been throwing their phones on stage, and now, it looks like he’s going after city curfews. During the tour’s Detroit stop, Drake told the crowd he’d gone over curfew but that didn’t stop him from finishing out the show.

“It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” he said. “I don’t give a f**k. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go.” He continued performing for another 23 minutes, which has some outlets positing a $230,000 fine for the rapper. Interestingly, however, the Detroit Free Press noted the venue, Little Caesars Arena, does not have a curfew — although the city of Detroit itself recently established a curfew for minors due to recent shootings downtown. That could be what Drake’s referring to, or he could just have bad information — or, as speculated by the Free Press and HipHopDX, he might have just been bullsh*tting for the benefit of his loyal fans.

Drake drops $10K a minute after performing over Detroit curfew totaling 230K pic.twitter.com/csjvDtNSxj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 10, 2023

Drake’s tour will continue tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, where he’ll do two nights before returning to Canada for two-night homestand in Montreal, Quebec. We’ll see if he incurs anymore “curfew fines” as he keeps going.