Much has changed since Drake last headlined a North American tour in 2018. For example, concertgoers have a new favorite activity that’s strange, at best, and harmful, at worst: Throwing stuff at artists on stage.

Drake opened his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday night, July 5. The setlist spanned 50-plus songs, meaning Drake had to spend a lot of time on stage — enough time for someone to inexplicably launch a phone in his direction.

A TikTok posted by Jordyn Taylor shows Drake singing Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when a phone grazes his arm. He looks at it confusedly but doesn’t stop singing. Off camera, people can be heard asking, “What was that?” Someone else yells, “A phone!” Taylor wrote, “Someone threw a phone at papi” atop the TikTok.

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in a set full of spectacle including a larger-than-life Virgil Abloh statue and a younger version of Drake that might or might be a hologram.

According to several fan accounts, Drake also assured fans he has “an album coming out soon,” which is presumably the For All The Dogs album he previously teased around the release of his poetry book a few weeks ago.

Drake and Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour will return to United Center on Thursday night, July 6. See all of the dates here.