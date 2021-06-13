Drake’s upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, is by far the most anticipated album of 2021. However, it’s also a project that fans should’ve already had in their possession if things went according to plan. Back in October, the rapper announced that the album would arrive in January, but he was later forced to delay the project after he had to take time away from working on it in order to rehab from knee surgery.

Since then, the rapper has continued work on Certified Lover Boy without sharing a new release date for it. Thankfully, during a recent interview, Drake revealed when fans can expect the album.

In a sit-down during the URLTV battle rap league’s NOMEXI event, Drake was asked when Certified Lover Boy arrived. When interviewers tried to get a specific release date out of him, the rapper kept things tight-lipped. However, when an off-screen guest asked if the album would be here by the end of the summer, Drake replied, “Oh yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

This comes after Akademiks previously reported that Certified Lover Boy would be released by the end of April. Obviously, that month came and went without the album’s release, but Drake’s biggest supporters should be happy to hear that the project will be in their hands within the next few months.

You can watch a clip of the conversation above.