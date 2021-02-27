As 2020 came to a close, Drake fans believed they would start the new year with the rapper’s highly-anticipated sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. That’s because last October, Drake announced it would arrive at some point in January. Unfortunately, the album was not released last month as he was forced to push it back due to the time and energy he spent repairing and rehabbing his injured knee. The delay did not come with a new release date, so fans were left to continue the wait and hope it would drop sooner than later.

However, thanks to a recent report from YouTube and media personality Akademiks, fans can now expect Certified Lover Boy to drop within the coming months. “‘CLB’ update. I’ve seen some people say, ‘Oh, it was supposed to drop tonight’, as in Thursday night. No. No, it’s not dropping then,” he said while hosting a livestream earlier this week. “Drake told me that it’s going to be dropping before April so he’s not waiting until summer to drop his sh*t. I don’t wanna say before April… April or before.” He added that the rapper wouldn’t make Certified Lover Boy a surprise release because “he’s spent so much time on this project.”

As the wait for his sixth album continues, fans can enjoy new music from Drake thanks to his “Talk To Me” collaboration with Drakeo The Ruler.

You can listen to Akademiks’ comments here.